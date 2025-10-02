Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE closed today for Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti

Stock market today: Equity markets will remain closed on Thursday as both the BSE and NSE observe a trading holiday on account of Dussehra and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. This marks the 10th market holiday of 2025, and the first for October.

The exchanges will next conduct a special Muhurat trading session on Tuesday, October 21, from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm, to mark Diwali. They will also remain shut on October 22 for Balipratipada.

The closure comes a day after the Sensex and Nifty rebounded sharply on Wednesday, snapping an eight-day losing streak. The rally was aided by the Reserve Bank of India’s upward revision of FY26 GDP growth forecast to 6.8 per cent, even as concerns over global trade tensions and tariff risks weighed on sentiment.

On Wednesday, the Sensex jumped 715.69 points, or 0.89 per cent, to close at 80,983.31, while the Nifty50 climbed 225.20 points, or 0.92 per cent, to end at 24,836.30. Analysts noted that the Nifty’s recovery above the 24,800 mark signals a pause in the recent downtrend, potentially opening the way for a move towards 25,300 in the weeks ahead.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research (Wealth Management) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said: “While Indian equity markets remain closed on Thursday, we expect positive momentum to sustain on Friday, supported by accommodative monetary policy, a favourable monsoon and festive-led demand.”

Adding a macro view, Namrata Mittal, Chief Economist at SBI Mutual Fund, said there remains room for the RBI to cut rates further by 50 basis points in this easing cycle. She added that clarity is expected over the next two months on the US-India trade standoff, the impact of GST, and the trajectory of US Federal Reserve cuts, alongside the release of Q2 FY26 GDP data in November.