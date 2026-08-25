Stock market holiday: Will NSE, BSE remain closed for Raksha Bandhan?

Commodity markets will also remain operational on Raksha Bandhan. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) holiday calendar does not list August 28 as a trading holiday.

Stock market holidays in 2026

The next trading holiday is September 14 on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. The market will subsequently remain closed on October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and October 20 for Dussehra.

There are two scheduled trading holidays in November. Markets will remain closed on November 10 for Diwali-Balipratipada and November 24 for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

The final scheduled market holiday of 2026 will be on December 25 for Christmas.

Market outlook

Aditya Agarwal, Head of Investment at Coherent Wealth, said the market outlook remains bullish from a medium- to long-term perspective, although some near-term weakness could be seen.

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"We are expecting that Nifty may come towards 24,000 level. If the index breaks below 24,000, then another 300-400 points correction could be there. That kind of dip is something which we are advising our clients to buy," Agarwal told Business Today.