Stock market holidays 2025: NSE, BSE to remain closed on these days in July; details here

Both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have conveyed that there will be no extra holidays in July 2025. The market will remain open on all weekdays, closing only on the regular weekends.

According to the trading holiday calendar released by NSE, the next official market holiday will be observed on August 15, 2025, in celebration of Independence Day. Following this, another holiday is scheduled for August 27 to mark Ganesh Chaturthi.

Advertisement

Related Articles

For the remainder of the year, the exchanges will be closed on several notable dates, including Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, Diwali Laxmi Pujan on October 21, and subsequent observances on October 22 for Balipratipada and November 5 for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev. Christmas on December 25 will conclude the holiday list for 2025.

Meanwhile, analysts remain optimistic on Nifty, citing key support at 25,500. Holding above this level could lead to a recovery towards 25,800, while Bajaj Broking sees potential for a further rise to 26,200, advising a buy-on-dips approach.

"For the short term, support is seen at 25,500; a decisive fall below this level might trigger long unwinding in the market. However, if the index holds above 25,500, a recovery could emerge, potentially pushing the Nifty towards 25,600–25,800 in the short term," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Advertisement

"Despite macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges, Nifty continues to show resilience. The index is likely to head towards the 26,000–26,200 range, with strong support between 24,800 and 25,000. We maintain a positive outlook and recommend buying on dips," Bajaj Broking noted.

Investors are advised to watch market movements closely, especially as the index approaches the upper thresholds mentioned in the forecast.