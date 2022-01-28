Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 700 pts, Nifty above 17,300; NTPC jumps 5%

On Thursday, the Indian market ended lower amid negative global cues. The monthly derivatives expiry also kept sentiments weak on Dalal Street.

Sensex ended 581 points lower to 57,276 and Nifty lost 125 points to 17,152. HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Dr Reddy's were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 4.17%.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today.

10:45 am: TVS Motor Company in focus

TVS Motor Company has acquired a 75 per cent stake in Switzerland's largest e-bike player, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG). TVS Motor acquired the stake at Swiss Franc (CHF) 525.78 per share. The 75 per cent stake amounts to 114,658 common equity shares of SEMG.



“TVS Motor has always been committed to sustainability and has been investing in electric vehicles for over 10 years. The increasing global focus on the environment and personal well-being is rapidly accelerating demand for newer mobility solutions,” said Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company.

10:30 am: Route Mobile shares zoom 12%

Route Mobile shares rose over 12% today after the enterprise communication services firm reported a 28.33 per cent rise in consolidated profit for the quarter ended December 2021.

The stock of Route Mobile touched an intraday high of Rs 1,682.8, rising 12.56% against the previous close of Rs 1,495.05 on BSE. The stock has gained after nine days of consecutive fall. The stock opened with a gain of 5.28% at Rs 1,574.

9:40 am: Bharti Airtel in focus

Telco behemoth Bharti Airtel and US-based search engine Google have inked a long-term, multi-year agreement to aid the growth of India’s digital ecosystem. As part of this partnership, Google looks at an investment of ~$1 billion as part of its Google for India Digitisation Fund.

The deal includes an investment of $700 million to acquire 1.28 percent ownership in Airtel and up to $300 million towards implementing commercial agreements.

9:16 am: Market Opening

Indian benchmark indices opened sharply higher on Thursday. At 09:16 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 500 points higher at 57,811.35, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 159 points to 17,269.40.

NTPC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 3 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, M&M, Bharti Airtel, Wipro and IndusInd Bank.

8:55 am: Pre-budget comment by Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities

The first day of the February expiry series is expected to begin with markets staying flattish around the 17,100 levels. The fall seen in the January expiry has kept the markets above the significant 17,000 levels on closing basis.

With the budget around the corner along with the expectations of people's budget to prove beneficial for the UP elections. It needs to be watched closely.

The Asian indices saw some positive turn after the losses on account of the tighter monetary policy from the US fed. The results of CE Infosystems were declared yesterday, and have seen a fall in revenues, profits and margins on a standalone basis for this quarter when compared on a YoY basis.

Among the earnings to watch today will be AU small finance bank, Dixon Technologies, happiest minds, L&T, Kotak Mahindra bank.

With Nifty keeping strong support at 17,000, the resistance seems to be 17,400 for the near term. While bank Nifty. Markets seem to provide strong positive momentum post the budget so advise investors to stay put in the volatile times for better returns in the near term.

8:45 am: Global updates

Wall Street gyrated wildly on Thursday, the S&P 500 once again narrowly avoiding correction confirmation at the end of a session marked by a rally, selloff and recovery as investors juggled positive economic news with mixed corporate earnings, geopolitical unrest and the prospect of a more hawkish Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.31 points, or 0.02 percent, to 34,160.78, the S&P 500 lost 23.42 points, or 0.54 percent, to 4,326.51 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 189.34 points, or 1.4 percent, to 13,352.78.

In Asia, Nikkei Weighted index was up 2.10 per cent and Hang Seng was trading 0.60 per cent lower. Shanghai Composite was down 0.02 per cent.

8:40 am: Rupee slumps 30 paise

Registering its third straight session of loss, the Indian rupee on January 27 depreciated by 30 paise to close at 75.08 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar, tracking the strength of the American currency after a hawkish U.S. Fed policy stance.

Forex traders said muted domestic equities, sustained foreign fund outflows and firm crude oil prices also weighed on the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 75.18 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 75.07 and a low of 75.31 during the session.

8:35 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 6,266.75 crore on January 25, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,881.32 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a flat note as SGX Nifty was up 2.80 points to 17,188.50 at 8:30 am.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

Axis Bank, SBI and Maruti Suzuki were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.81%. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 21 ended lower.

Intraday, the index fell to 56,439 , down 1,419 points against the previous close of 57,858. It staged an 837-point recovery from the day's low but still managed to end in the red.