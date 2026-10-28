Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jio IPO Listing India’s Telecom Sector Gets a New Heavyweight!

As of the listing price, Jio Platforms becomes India's second-most valued company with a market capitalization of Rs 12.50 lakh crore, ahead of companies like Bharti Airtel Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd. Listing of Jio Platforms has been on the expected lines as investors made a profit of nearly Rs 2,900 on each lot of 12 shares.
Check the current movement here
Piramal Pharma shares gained close 14% in early trade on Wednesday post company reported a turnaround in Q2 earnings. Net profit stood at ₹5.58 crore vs loss of ₹99.2 cr a year ago. Revenue surged 28% YoY to ₹2,617 cr from ₹2,044 cr. EBITDA more than doubled to ₹348.7 cr. Margins expanded sharply to 13.3% from 7.8%. The stock is up nearly 37% in past 6 months
Larsen & Toubro trading with gains of 4.5% in otherwise weak markets, following better than expected Q2 earnings
Net profit surged 32.5% YoY to ₹5,202 cr, while revenue climbed 15.8% to ₹78,750 cr. Order inflows rose 27.5% to ₹1.5 lakh cr. EBITDA edged up 0.6% to ₹6,845 crore but margins narrowed to 8.7% from 10%.
. This is how India's telecom giants stack up by market capitalisation
We have had the privilege of transforming millions of lives
Jio IPO response surpassed our expectations.
Today's Jio listing is not a finish line, but a starting line.
With Jio Platforms set to list exchanges today, investors will now have three major telecom operators to compare and invest in.
A quick look at their market capitalisation:
* Bharti Airtel: ₹12.04 lakh cr
* Jio Platforms: To be listed
* Vodafone Idea: ₹1.30 lakh cr
Now it’s to be seen where will Jio Platforms stand against Bharti Airtel on market valuation and which telecom giant will command the biggest premium?
Larsen & Toubro shares gained 5.31% to Rs 3,864.70, up Rs 194.70, after the company reported strong growth in consolidated Q2 profit and revenue.
Net profit: Rose 33% to Rs 5,202 crore from Rs 3,926 crore.
Revenue: Increased 16% to Rs 78,750 crore from Rs 67,984 crore.
EBITDA: Edged up 1% to Rs 6,845 crore from Rs 6,806 crore.
EBITDA margin: Narrowed to 8.7% from 10%.
Order inflow: Jumped 28% to Rs 1.47 lakh crore.
The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 3,892.95 and a low of Rs 3,768. Trading volume stood at 44,109 shares, 64.56% below its five-day average of 124,462 shares.
Tata Capital reiterated its medium-term loan portfolio growth target of 23–25%. Motilal Oswal expects growth of 25% in FY27, at the upper end of the company’s guidance.
Ahead of the listing, Jio Platforms is commanding a grey market premium of approx ₹247–₹259 per share indicating a potential listing price of ₹1,366–₹1,378. That translates into an indicative premium of around 22–23% over the issue price based on unofficial quotes reported on October 27.
At the IPO price Jio Platforms commands a valuation of approximately ₹10.3 lakh cr, making it one of India’s most valuable companies.
GIFT Nifty indicates a soft start for the domestic market, trading lower by 156.5 points, or 0.69%, at 22,655.5 points against its previous close of 22,812.0 points.
Indian benchmark indices ended almost unchanged after a volatile F&O expiry session. Investors remained cautious amid elevated crude oil prices, renewed geopolitical tensions and the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision due later this week.
The Sensex slipped 8.08 points, or 0.01%, to 73,598.67, while the Nifty declined 3.45 points, or 0.02%, to 22,749.75.
Broader markets outperformed, with the Nifty Midcap index gaining 0.8% and the Smallcap index advancing 2.7%.
Among sectors, Media rose 3.6%, Realty and Pharma gained 2% each, and Auto added 1.4%. IT, Oil & Gas and Private Bank indices fell 0.5% each.