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Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jio IPO Listing India’s Telecom Sector Gets a New Heavyweight!

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jio IPO Listing India’s Telecom Sector Gets a New Heavyweight!

Business Today Desk | Updated  Oct 28, 2026 12:07 PM IST

Jio Platforms IPO shares listing: Kicking of its trading on a strong note, shares of Jio Platforms listed at 1,358 on both BSE and NSE Ltd on Wednesday, October 28, a premium of 21.36 per cent over the issue price of Rs 1,119. Listing of Jio Platforms has been largely in-line with the market expectations.

The ₹30,213-crore IPO has a price band of ₹1,065–₹1,119 per share. The ₹30,213-crore IPO has a price band of ₹1,065–₹1,119 per share.

As of the listing price, Jio Platforms becomes India's second-most valued company with a market capitalization of Rs 12.50 lakh crore, ahead of companies like Bharti Airtel Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd. Listing of Jio Platforms has been on the expected lines as investors made a profit of nearly Rs 2,900 on each lot of 12 shares.

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Oct 28, 2026 12:07 PM IST

Jio listing: Reliance tops Tatas, becomes most-valued group on Street at Rs 30 lakh crore

JPL_share_price_on_BT

 

Check the current movement here

Oct 28, 2026 11:07 AM IST

PIRAMAL PHARMA SURGES 14% ON Q2 PROFIT TURNAROUND

Piramal Pharma shares gained close 14% in early trade on Wednesday post company reported a turnaround in Q2 earnings. Net profit stood at ₹5.58 crore vs loss of ₹99.2 cr a year ago. Revenue surged 28% YoY to ₹2,617 cr from ₹2,044 cr. EBITDA more than doubled to ₹348.7 cr. Margins expanded sharply to 13.3% from 7.8%.  The stock is up nearly 37% in past 6 months

Primal Pharma Stock Price

 

Oct 28, 2026 10:54 AM IST

L&T SHARES SURGE UP TO 6% AFTER STRONG Q2 RESULTS

Larsen & Toubro trading with gains of 4.5% in otherwise weak markets, following better than expected Q2 earnings 
Net profit surged 32.5% YoY to ₹5,202 cr, while revenue climbed 15.8% to ₹78,750 cr. Order inflows rose 27.5% to ₹1.5 lakh cr. EBITDA edged up 0.6% to ₹6,845 crore but margins narrowed to 8.7% from 10%.

Oct 28, 2026 10:46 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex sheds 830 pts, Nifty at 22,510.55

NSE/BSE Current State-10:29am-28-10-2026
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Oct 28, 2026 10:24 AM IST

Jio Platforms is now India’s second-most valuable listed company with Reliance Group now India’s most valuable conglomerate

. This is how India's telecom giants stack up by market capitalisation

  • Jio Platforms  Rs 12,49,757 cr
  • Bharti Airtel  Rs 12,07,412 cr
  • Vodafone Idea Rs 1,29,144 cr
Oct 28, 2026 10:10 AM IST

Jio IPO Listing Live Updates: Akash Ambani says

We have had the privilege of transforming millions of lives

Jio IPO LIVE graphic with Akash Ambani

Jio IPO response surpassed our expectations.
Today's Jio listing is not a finish line, but a starting line.

Oct 28, 2026 9:46 AM IST

Jio IPO Listing Live Updates: Jio Platforms shares settle at Rs 1,358 per share against the IPO price of Rs 1,119 apiece on BSE

Oct 28, 2026 9:39 AM IST

Jio Listing LIVE | Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Who will lead the telecom valuation race?

With Jio Platforms set to list exchanges today, investors will now have three major telecom operators to compare and invest in. 

A quick look at their market capitalisation:

* Bharti Airtel: ₹12.04 lakh cr
* Jio Platforms: To be listed
* Vodafone Idea: ₹1.30 lakh cr 

Now it’s to be seen where will Jio Platforms stand against Bharti Airtel on market valuation and which telecom giant will command the biggest premium?

Oct 28, 2026 9:34 AM IST

Jio share price target: Buy for 20% upside; net debt-free status by FY29, says Nomura

 

Jio Platforms: The heavy 5G investment cycle is largely behind for Jio, with capex falling to 23 per cent of revenue in FY26 from 35 per cent in FY25, freeing up significant cash flow.

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Oct 28, 2026 9:24 AM IST

BTTV:Live

Oct 28, 2026 9:20 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE | L&T shares rise over 5% as Q2 profit jumps 33%; order inflow surges 28%

Larsen & Toubro shares gained 5.31% to Rs 3,864.70, up Rs 194.70, after the company reported strong growth in consolidated Q2 profit and revenue.

  • Net profit: Rose 33% to Rs 5,202 crore from Rs 3,926 crore.

  • Revenue: Increased 16% to Rs 78,750 crore from Rs 67,984 crore.

  • EBITDA: Edged up 1% to Rs 6,845 crore from Rs 6,806 crore.

  • EBITDA margin: Narrowed to 8.7% from 10%.

  • Order inflow: Jumped 28% to Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 3,892.95 and a low of Rs 3,768. Trading volume stood at 44,109 shares, 64.56% below its five-day average of 124,462 shares.

Oct 28, 2026 9:15 AM IST

Tata Capital confident of meeting FY28 guidance, fresh price targets post Q2 earnings

Tata Capital reiterated its medium-term loan portfolio growth target of 23–25%. Motilal Oswal expects growth of 25% in FY27, at the upper end of the company’s guidance. 

Oct 28, 2026 8:59 AM IST

JIO Platforms IPO : What’s the grey market signalling?

Ahead of the listing, Jio Platforms is commanding a grey market premium of approx ₹247–₹259 per share indicating a potential listing price of ₹1,366–₹1,378. That translates into an indicative premium of around 22–23% over the issue price based on unofficial quotes reported on October 27.
At the IPO price Jio Platforms commands a valuation of approximately ₹10.3 lakh cr, making it one of India’s most valuable companies.

Oct 28, 2026 8:57 AM IST

GIFT Nifty falls 0.69%, signals a weak start for Indian markets

GIFT Nifty indicates a soft start for the domestic market, trading lower by 156.5 points, or 0.69%, at 22,655.5 points against its previous close of 22,812.0 points.

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Oct 28, 2026 8:54 AM IST

Tuesday Market Wrap | Sensex, Nifty close flat after volatile F&O expiry session; Fed decision awaited

Indian benchmark indices ended almost unchanged after a volatile F&O expiry session. Investors remained cautious amid elevated crude oil prices, renewed geopolitical tensions and the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision due later this week.

The Sensex slipped 8.08 points, or 0.01%, to 73,598.67, while the Nifty declined 3.45 points, or 0.02%, to 22,749.75.

Broader markets outperformed, with the Nifty Midcap index gaining 0.8% and the Smallcap index advancing 2.7%.

Among sectors, Media rose 3.6%, Realty and Pharma gained 2% each, and Auto added 1.4%. IT, Oil & Gas and Private Bank indices fell 0.5% each.