Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jio IPO Listing India’s Telecom Sector Gets a New Heavyweight!

With Jio Platforms set to list exchanges today, investors will now have three major telecom operators to compare and invest in.

A quick look at their market capitalisation:

* Bharti Airtel: ₹12.04 lakh cr

* Jio Platforms: To be listed

* Vodafone Idea: ₹1.30 lakh cr

Now it’s to be seen where will Jio Platforms stand against Bharti Airtel on market valuation and which telecom giant will command the biggest premium?