Stock market: Nifty 500 stocks above 50-day SMAs rise to 50% from 10% in 12 sessions! 

"Any dips from hereon should be viewed as incremental opportunity to accumulate high-quality stocks backed by strong earnings," it said.

The domestic brokerage said Nifty has maintained its rhythm by arresting the corrective phase after limiting an eight-week losing streak and defending the long-term 200-week EMA, which coincided with the April 26 lows of 22,182.

"Consequently, forming a double-bottom pattern. Index has finally logged a breakout from this reversal pattern. Over the past two weeks, the index has entirely recovered from its 12-week decline (24,774 to 22,180). This swift retracement signals a structural turnaround, opening the door for the next leg of the up move," ICICI Securities said.

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Noting that Indian market has lagged behind its global counterparts due to AI-driven momentum, ICICI Securities said the recent global sell-off in AI-driven stocks could provide a supportive tailwind for the growth-oriented Indian market, adding that FIIs have seen strongest inflow of over 45,000 crore in first six sessions of the November.

"Mirroring the benchmark move, Bank Nifty has also experienced a faster retracement, recouping its 17-week decline in just two weeks. The structural shift in the banking sector, which carries 37 per cent weightage in the Nifty, will likely drive the Nifty higher," it said.