Stock market open or closed tomorrow for Mahavir Jayanti 2026? NSE, BSE holiday on Tuesday? Details

The Indian stock market will remain closed on account of Shri Mahavir Jayanti on Tuesday (March 31). Action on the benchmark indices will resume on Wednesday (April 1). The stock market will also remain closed on April 3 (Friday) on account of Good Friday.

On Monday, March 30, Sensex tanked 1635 points to close at 71,947 and Nifty lost 488 points to 22,331 as bears tightened grip on Dalal Street. Market cap of BSE-listed firms plunged by nearly Rs 10 lakh crore to Rs 412.43 lakh crore against the Rs 422 lakh crore mark in the previous session.

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Upcoming stock market holidays in 2026:

March 31: Shri Mahavir Jayanti (Tuesday)

April 3: Good Friday (Friday)

April 14: Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti (Tuesday)

May 1: Maharashtra Day (Friday)

May 28: Bakri Id (Thursday)

June 26: Muharram (Friday)

September 14: Ganesh Chaturthi (Monday)

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (Friday)

October 20: Dussehra (Tuesday)

November 10: Diwali-Balipratipada (Tuesday)

November 24: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Tuesday)

December 25: Christmas (Friday)

Investors are advised to keep track of the official exchange calendar for any updates or changes to trading holidays.