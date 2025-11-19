Stock Market: Sensex flat, Nifty below 25,900; BEL, Tata Motors PV lead losers

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Wednesday amid mixed global cues. Selling pressure in heavyweight stocks such as Bharat Electronics and Tata Motors (PV) offset gains in Hindustan Unilever and Infosys.

At 9:17 am, the BSE Sensex was down 24.32 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 84,648.7 after falling nearly 87 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty50 slipped 12.55 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 25,897.50, after briefly touching the day’s low of 25,856.20.

Among Sensex constituents, Bharat Electronics (BEL) led the losers, sliding 1.35 per cent to Rs 415.15. Tata Motors (PV) declined 0.96 per cent, while Bajaj Finserv, Eternal, and NTPC slipped 0.53 per cent, 0.42 per cent, and 0.40 per cent, respectively.

Wall Street ended sharply lower overnight, with all three major US indices closing in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.07 per cent to 46,091.74, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.83 per cent to 6,617.32. The Nasdaq Composite also retreated, declining 1.21 per cent to 22,432.85.

Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday. At last check, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.77 per cent to 49,077.49, while South Korea’s KOSPI edged up 0.13 per cent to 3,958.86. In contrast, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dipped 0.24 per cent to 25,867.76.

On Tuesday, the Sensex slipped 277.93 points, or 0.33 per cent, to close at 84,673.02, while the Nifty50 fell 103.40 points, or 0.40 per cent, to end at 25,910.05.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said an “anti-AI trade” is taking shape in global markets. Even respected voices such as Google CEO Sundar Pichai have begun flagging concerns over the growing irrationality surrounding AI-driven trades.

“Nasdaq is down 1526 points from the recent peak. Even though there are optimists who still bet on AI trade, there are concerns of a bubble formation in AI stocks. The steady decline in AI stocks, without a major crash, is good for India. FPIs are likely to start buying in India if the present trend of AI trade fading sustains for some more time. India’s outperformance vis-a-vis other AI markets like South Korea and Taiwan during the last few days is an indication of this trend,” Vijayakumar said.

Investors should prioritise safety at this juncture, and that safety lies in large-cap stocks. Large pockets of the mid- and small-cap universe are overvalued, inflated largely by liquidity-driven exuberance rather than fundamentals, Vijayakumar added.