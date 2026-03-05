Stock market today: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty snapped a four-day losing run on Thursday, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street and as investors judged the recent selloff as excessive. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent saying the US will make 'series of announcements' to support oil trade in the Gulf improved sentiment, even as Brent futures for May delivery were hovering around $84 a barrel level.

At 9.18 am, the BSE Sensex was trading at 79,566.98, up 450.79 points or 0.57 per cent. The index was up over 500 points in trade earlier. Nifty was quoting at 24,618.40, up 137.90 points or 0.56 per cent. Adani Ports led Sensex gainers, rising 2.09 per cent to Rs 1,464.20. Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance gained 2 per cent each. Larsen & Toubro and NTPC were up 1-2 per cent.

"Despite pockets of global strength, domestic sentiment remains fragile and highly sensitive to geopolitical developments. Volatility is therefore expected to remain elevated, with markets likely to trade cautiously and within a defined range until clearer macro signals or any easing in geopolitical tensions emerges," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Analysts noted that Asian markets, which did well this year, such as South Korea, are facing huge volatility triggered by profit booking. India, on the other hand, has not performed well during the phase.

"Going forward, high volatility in response to news/events will keep the market volatile. This will give opportunities to investors to slowly accumulate high quality stocks and wait with lots of patience. Perhaps emotional intelligence is more important now than financial acumen," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments.

(More to come)