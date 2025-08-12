Stock market: Sensex sheds 762 pts from day’s high, Nifty ends below 24,500

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 gave up early gains to end lower on Tuesday, with Sensex slipping 762 points from day’s high amid weak global cues and investor caution ahead of key economic data releases.

The BSE Sensex closed 762 points away from the intraday high of 80,997.67 at 80,235.59, down 368.49 points, or 0.46 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 declined 97.65 points, or 0.40 per cent, to settle at 24,487.40.

Bajaj Finance led Sensex losers, falling 2.94 per cent to Rs 852.25 apiece. Trent fell 1.36 per cent, followed by Hindustan Unilever (down 1.35 per cent), Eternal (down 1.28 per cent), HDFC Bank (down 1.28 per cent), and Bajaj Finserv (down 0.96 per cent).

Six stocks, namely HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, and Eternal, contributed heavily to the Sensex’s decline.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said the national market reacted with volatility to the ongoing developments in global trade tariffs, reflecting caution following the extension of the U.S.–China tariff truce and ahead of key inflation data due later today.

“The US inflation figures with any signs of tariff-related impact could influence the Fed’s policy stance. Meanwhile, domestic inflation is expected to continue below the RBI’s range. Sector-wise, healthcare and automobile stocks posted gains, while financials and real estate weighed on the index. In the near term, stock-specific movements are likely to persist with investors’ attention focused on domestic consumption-led sectors to beat volatility," Nair said.

Among sectoral indices, the BSE Bankex fell 0.83 per cent, or 510.39 points, to end at 61,307.90. BSE Realty declined 0.75 per cent to settle at 6,865.56.

Out of 4,204 stocks that traded on the BSE today, 2,076 advanced, 1,968 declined, while 160 stayed unchanged.

Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research at Religare Broking Ltd, said the markets failed to build on Monday’s gains and ended nearly half a percent lower amid volatility.

“The session started on a positive note, but noticeable pressure in heavyweights, particularly banking and financial stocks, not only erased the early gains but also dragged the index into negative territory. Eventually, the Nifty settled near the day’s low at 24,487.40 levels,” Mishra said.

Mishra said that on the sectoral front, the trend was mixed—pharma, auto, and IT ended higher, while banking and financials emerged as the top losers. The broader indices also traded mixed, with market breadth closing flat.

“This decline reflects a lack of conviction among participants amid mixed cues, and the bias is likely to turn positive only if the Nifty decisively sustains above 24,600, its 100 DEMA. Meanwhile, select stocks across sectors are showing notable strength on the back of strong earnings and upbeat prospects. Participants should focus on these outperformers and avoid laggards while anticipating a rebound," Mishra added.