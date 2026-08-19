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Stock market today: Crude oil price, West Asia tensions keep Sensex, Nifty in red

Stock market today: Crude oil price, West Asia tensions keep Sensex, Nifty in red

Sensex and Nifty opened lower as crude oil prices, West Asia uncertainty and rising bond yields weighed on sentiment. The pressure persisted despite analysts pointing to strong domestic fundamentals and liquidity support.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 9:55 AM IST
Stock market today: Crude oil price, West Asia tensions keep Sensex, Nifty in redNifty has now declined for six consecutive sessions, losing around 1.7% during the losing streak.
SUMMARY
  • Benchmark indices extended losses as risk appetite stayed under pressure
  • Nifty has fallen for six sessions, shedding about 1.7% overall
  • Brent climbed to $91.58 while WTI rose to $85.55 a barrel

Equity benchmark indices opened lower on Wednesday, with elevated crude oil prices, uncertainty over the West Asia conflict and rising global bond yields weighing on investor sentiment. The cautious start came after six straight sessions of losses for the Nifty 50, as pressure on risk assets persisted.

As of 9:52 am, the BSE Sensex was down 138 points, or 0.18%, at 77,097, while the Nifty 50 fell 57 points to 24,098. The Sensex opened at 77,218.05 and the Nifty at 24,152.05. The Nifty has now fallen for six consecutive sessions, losing around 1.7% during this stretch.

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Crude oil remained a key concern for the market. Brent crude was trading at $91.58 a barrel, up 0.62%, while WTI crude was at $85.55, up 0.72%. Investors remained concerned that prolonged uncertainty around the Middle East could keep oil prices elevated, adding to worries over inflation and India’s import bill.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said no talks were taking place with Iran and said the Strait of Hormuz was open, contradicting Iran’s assertion that the key waterway remained shut to shipping. The lack of clarity over a possible resolution to the conflict kept energy markets on edge.

Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, said the ongoing weakness in the market was being driven mainly by rising crude prices and appreciating bond yields globally. He said, "Crude prices have been responding to news from the Middle East for many months since the start of the war. Now, there is total uncertainty about the outcome of this conflict. Crude prices are rising anticipating the continuation of the uncertainty."

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Rising bond yields added another layer of pressure on equities. Vijayakumar said fears of higher inflation were pushing bond yields higher, with US 30-year yields at their highest levels since 2007. He said, "Yet, the Indian market has not corrected sharply since the fundamentals are strong and getting stronger," pointing to improving prospects for GDP and earnings growth in FY27 as well as strong domestic liquidity. He added that long-term investors could use the ongoing weakness to accumulate quality growth stocks, while market momentum remained stronger in the mid- and small-cap segments.

Markets, therefore, remained under pressure in early trade, with crude prices, uncertainty around the Middle East conflict and firm global bond yields keeping the Sensex and Nifty in the red, even as analysts said domestic fundamentals continued to provide support.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 19, 2026 9:55 AM IST
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