Stock market today: Gift Nifty rises over 200 points; key levels for Nifty, Sensex & Nifty Bank

Indian equity benchmark indices are set to open on a positive note on Monday after the Reserve Bank kept its key repo rate unchanged last week. Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange traded 226 points, or 0.87 per cent, higher at 25,922, signalling at a positive start for the equity market on Monday.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI registered online trading and wealth tech firm said, "Indian equity markets are set to open on a positive note, supported by a clear improvement in domestic fundamentals and a marked easing of external uncertainties. The India–US trade pact has removed a key overhang, improved export visibility and triggered a revival in foreign investor interest. The RBI’s decision to hold the repo rate at 5.25% with a neutral stance, alongside benign inflation expectations for FY26 (2.1%) and a steady growth outlook, continues to reinforce macroeconomic stability."

On the outlook of Nifty 50, Ponmudi said, "Nifty’s short-term structure remains constructive but range-bound after breaking out of a minor falling channel. Immediate support is placed near 25,500, aligning with recent swing lows, while 25,800 acts as immediate resistance, coinciding with a heavy call-writing zone. A stronger resistance lies in the 25,900–26,000 band, marked by psychological significance and prior supply."

"Bank Nifty's immediate support is seen at 59,600–59,500, while the 60,300–60,400 zone remains a key supply area with repeated rejections. Momentum indicators remain supportive, with RSI around 56 and MACD staying positive. A sustained breakout above 60,400 could open the path toward 61,000 plus, while failure to clear this zone may continue to attract sell-on-rise activity," added Ponmudi.

Asian equities were trading in the green on Monday. KOSPI and Hang Seng were up 211 pts and 457 pts , respectively. Nikkei rose 2534 pts to 56,788.

On Friday, Wall Street closed higher. Dow Jones rose 1,206.95 points, or 2.47%, on Friday to end at 50,115.67.

The S&P 500 was up 134 pts to 6,932 points. The Nasdaq rose 491 pts to 23,031.

Previous session

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Friday as the Reserve Bank of India kept its repo rate unchanged at 5.25% in its first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of 2026. Sensex rose 266.47 points, or 0.32 per cent, to end at 83,580.40, while the Nifty gained 50.90 points, or 0.20 per cent, to end at 25,693.70.