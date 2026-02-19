Stock market today: Gift Nifty up 36 points; key levels for Nifty, Sensex & Nifty Bank

Indian equity benchmark indices are poised to open flat, with milg gains, on Thursday, following three sessions of gains, with optimism over improving earnings outlook tempered by the uncertainty around the impact of artificial intelligence. Investors remain cautious on the IT sector as they assess the potential earnings impact due to AI-linked disruption.

Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange traded 36.20 points, or 0.14 per cent, up at 25,864, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market on Thursday. Asian stocks rose on Thursday, supported by gains in Wall Street tech giants. Geopolitics also continued to loom large in markets. Nikkei gained nearly a per cent, while KOSPI surged nearly 3 per cent.

Broader markets outperformed and recovery was also aided by value buying at lower levels. Key global data points include the FOMC meeting minutes and US initial jobless claims, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services "Overall, markets may remain firm with an upward bias, guided by global cues and domestic sector-specific developments."

Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday, lifted by gains in technology-related heavyweights. The S&P 500 climbed 0.56 per cent to end the session at 6,881.31 points. The Nasdaq gained 0.78 per cent to 22,753.64 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.26 per cent to 49,662.66 points.

Oil prices held gains after surging in the previous session, as investors priced in potential supply disruptions on concerns of a conflict between the US and Iran. Brent crude futures were down slightly at $70.31 a barrel after jumping 4.35 per cent in the previous session, while US crude was last at $65.10, holding on to most of Wednesday's 4.6 per cent gain.

In currencies, the dollar firmed after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers were in no rush to cut rates. The dollar held to gains on Thursday in the wake of better-than-expected US economic data and as minutes of the Fed's January policy meeting revealed several policymakers were open to rate hikes if inflation remains elevated.

In the absence of fresh domestic triggers, trading activity stays selective and stock-specific throughout the session, said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking. "A stock-specific approach is advisable, with focus on sectors and themes showing consistent trends, along with disciplined position sizing given the possibility of renewed volatility."

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 1,154.34 crore on Wednesday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 440.34 crore on a net-net basis.



Nifty50 & Sensex outlook

On daily charts, the market has formed a bullish candle, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities. "We are of the view that the short-term support has shifted from 25,500/83,000 to 25,600/83,300. As long as the market is trading above the same the uptrend formation is likely to continue," he said.

On the higher side, 25,950-26,000/84,700-85,000 would act as an immediate resistance zone for the traders. On the flip side below 25,600/83,300 the sentiment could change, below the same traders may prefer to exit out from the trading long position, Chauhan added.

A reasonable bull candle was formed on the daily chart with a long lower shadow. This market action indicates a breakout of crucial gap resistance at 25,750 levels, said Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. "This is a positive indication and could pull Nifty towards 26,000 and next 26,350 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 25,650."



Nifty Bank outlook

Nifty Bank has been trending higher, reflecting improving short-term strength. The immediate resistance for the index is placed in the 61,800–61,900 zone, said Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities. "Any sustainable move above this zone could result in Bank Nifty extending its up move towards 62,300, followed by 62,700 in the short term. On the downside, the zone of 61,100–61,000 zone is likely to act as an immediate support."

On the daily chart, Nifty Bank has sustained its consolidation breakout. The RSI is in a bullish crossover and has risen above its previous swing high, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. "Sentiment in the banking space remains extremely positive, with expectations of further upside. On the higher end, the index may move towards 62,000 and possibly higher. On the lower end, support is placed at 61,200."