Stock market today: Sensex down 824 pts, Nifty below 22,750; Eternal, IndiGo shares down 2%

Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a negative note on Tuesday, weighed down by lingering concerns over the escalating US-Iran conflict as caution persist ahead of Donald Trump’s deadline on the Strait of Hormuz.

At 9:18 am, the BSE Sensex declined 641.91 points, or 0.87%, to 73,464.94, falling as much as 824 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty fell 196.05 points, or 0.85%, to 22,772.20, briefly touching a low of 22,719.30.

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Among Sensex constituents, Eternal slipped 2.11% to Rs 227.35. Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo) declined 1.91%, while M&M, L&T and Asian Paints were down 1.91%, 1.66% and 1.59%, respectively.

FPIs sold a record Rs 122,182 crore in stocks in March, and the selling spree continues in April, said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, noting since financials are the largest segment of FPIs’ assets under custody, the bulk of the selling is also in this segment.

Broader Asian markets traded mixed with a negative bias. Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged down 0.17% to 53,323.41, while South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.42% to 5,473.03, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.70% to 25,116.53.

“Trump’s ultimatum to Iran to ‘open the Hormuz Strait or face hell’ will be viewed with interest by market participants despite the president’s notorious inconsistency in threats,” Vijayakumar said.

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Wall Street ended higher overnight, with all three major indices closing in the green. The S&P 500 rose 0.44% to close at 6,611.83, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.36% to settle at 46,669.88. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.54% to 21,996.34.

“From a market perspective, this creates a fragile balance between optimism and caution. Any clarity on de-escalation could support risk sentiment, while further escalation may quickly reverse gains,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered research analyst and founder at Livelong Wealth

In the previous session on Monday, the Sensex jumped 787.30 points, or 1.07 per cent, to settle at 74,106.85, while the Nifty gained 255.15 points, or 1.12 per cent, to close at 22,968.25.