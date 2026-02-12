Stock market today: Sensex falls 351 pts, Nifty below 25,850; Infosys shares down 4%

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a negative note in early trade on Tuesday amid mixed global cues and selling pressure from IT stocks. Investor focus has now shifted to a packed earnings calendar through the day, with key results expected from FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL), defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), among others.

At 9:19 am, the BSE Sensex slipped 351.81 points, or 0.42%, to 83,881.83. The NSE Nifty declined 107.50 points, or 0.41%, to 25,846.35.

Among Sensex constituents, Infosys declined 3.54% to Rs 1420.35. HCL Tech slipped 2.41%, while Tech Mahindra, Eternal and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dropped 2.47%, 2.46% and 2.01%, respectively.

Asian markets traded mostly lower. At last check, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.07% to 57,605.53, while South Korea’s Kospi advanced 2.60% higher at 5,493.77. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.80% to 27,047.41.

“The latest US jobs data, indicating an addition of 1,30,000 jobs last month and unemployment falling to 4.3% points to the possibility of no rate cuts by the Fed in the near-term,” said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Ltd.

Wall Street ended on a negative note overnight, with all three major indices closed in the red. The S&P 500 edged lower to close at 6,941.47, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.13% to 50,121.40. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.16% to settle at 23,066.47.

Back home, Vijayakumar indicated that India’s rate-cut cycle may also have run its course. “In India, too, it appears that the rate cutting cycle is over since growth is good and inflation is expected to inch back to the RBI’s long-term target by the end of FY 27,” Vijayakumar said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Sensex settled 40.28 points, or 0.05% lower to close at 84,233.64, while the Nifty edged up 18.70 points, or 0.07%, to end at 25,953.85.

“In terms of institutional activity, FIIs continued their buying momentum for the fourth straight session on February 11, with net purchases worth Rs 943 crore, whereas DIIs shifted to selling mode, offloading equities worth more than Rs 125 crore,” said Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Equity Broking Private Ltd.