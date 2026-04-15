Stock market today: Sensex jumps 1,422 pts, Nifty above 24,250; IndiGo, UltraTech Cement lead index gainers

After a market holiday on Tuesday for Ambedkar Jayanti, domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a strong note on Wednesday, tracking supportive global cues, easing concerns around the US-Iran conflict and oil prices below the $100 mark.

At 9:18 am, the BSE Sensex jumped 1278.09 points, or 1.66%, to 78,125.66, rising as much as 1422 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty surged 371.75 points, or 1.56%, to 24,214.40, briefly touching a high of 24,280.90.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Among Sensex constituents, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) gained 4.51% to Rs 4628.80. UltraTech Cement rose 3.56%, while L&T, Infosys and Bajaj Finserv advanced 2.64%, 2.49% and 2.37%, respectively.

“Given the improving undertone supported by recent recovery patterns, yet amid ongoing global uncertainties and elevated volatility, investors are advised to remain disciplined and selective on April 15, 2026,” said Hitesh Tailor, Research Analyst, Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.

“Buying on dips in fundamentally strong stocks may remain a prudent strategy, as demand is visible at lower levels,” Tailor added.

Broader Asian markets traded higher today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.49% to 58,162.84, while South Korea’s Kospi surged 3.08% to 6,151.55, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.89% to 26,103.20.

Advertisement

Wall Street ended higher overnight, with all three major indices closing in the green. The S&P 500 gained 1.18% to settle at 6,967.38, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 0.66% to settle at 48,535.99. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.96% to 23,639.08.

In the previous session on Monday, the Sensex advanced 702.68 points, or 0.91%, to settle at 76,847.57, while the Nifty jumped 207.95 points, or 0.86%, to close at 23,842.65.

“Given the sharp opening, traders should avoid chasing at higher levels and instead look for buy-on-dips opportunities with proper risk management. Overall, sentiment remains positive, but sustainability above key resistance will determine the next leg of the move,” said Gaurav Udani, Founder - ThinCredBlu Securities Ltd.