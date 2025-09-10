Stock market today: Sensex jumps over 400 pts, Nifty nears 25,000; IT stocks lead rally

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty continued their multi-session gains on Wednesday amid optimism over resumption in India-US trade talks. Fresh jobs data in the US raised bets of Fed rate cuts while recent tax relief measures at home raised hopes of strong festive sales ahead.

At 9:17 am, the BSE Sensex was up 358.38 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 81,459.70, after rising as much as 442 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty50 climbed 109 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 24,977.60, having hit a day’s high of 24,992.80.

Among Sensex stocks, TCS led gainers, rising 1.45 per cent to Rs 3,093.80. HCL Technologies shares climbed 1.48 per cent. Other gainers included L&T (up 1.29 per cent), Tech Mahidra (up 1.29 per cent) and Infosys (up 1.15 per cent).

In overnight trade, the S&P 500 advanced 0.27 per cent to finish at 6,512.61, while the Nasdaq added 0.37 per cent to close at 21,879.49. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.43 per cent, ending the session at 45,711.34.

Earlier on Wednesday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.52 per cent to 43,684.29, and South Korea’s KOSPI gained 1.42 per cent to 3,306.34.

On Tuesday, the Sensex climbed 314.02 points, or 0.39 per cent, to close at 81,101.32, while the Nifty advanced 95.45 points, or 0.39 per cent, to end at 24,868.60.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said the biggest boost for the market today came from US President Donald Trump’s initiative to strengthen India-US ties and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s positive response to it.

“However, from past experience the market should judge President Trump by his actions and not words. Investors should understand that the major challenge that the market is facing now is the high valuations, particularly in the broader market, which will constrain any potential rally. India is hugely underperforming other markets now,” Vijayakumar said.

“For Instance, while Hang Seng and Kospi delivered 51 per cent and 31 per cent returns during the last one year Nifty delivered -0.69 per cent return: huge underperformance. Massive sustained selling by FIIs triggered by high Indian valuations is the principal reason for this underperformance. FIIs who sold in India and moved money to other markets have gained. Therefore, they might do it again. A change in this trend will happen when indications of a recovery in earnings emerge" Vijayakumar added.