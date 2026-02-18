Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty flat; IT stocks down

Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened flat on Wednesday amid muted global cues as selling pressure in IT heavyweights such as Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies offset gains in Bharat Electronics and Tata Steel.

At 9:16 am, the BSE Sensex declined 22.49 points, or 0.03%, to 83,428.47. The NSE Nifty slipped 9.75 points, or 0.04%, to 25,715.65.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Among Sensex constituents, Infosys declined 0.86% to Rs 1379.20. Tech Mahindra slipped 0.79%, while HCLTech, HDFC Bank, and Maruti Suzukit dropped 0.39%, 0.35% and 0.24%, respectively.

The better-than-expected Q3 results, as well as indications of future earnings growth momentum, are positive factors that will keep the market resilient, said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

“The volatility in IT stocks may continue in response to incoming news relating to the sector. Overall, IT stocks may remain weak since uncertainty surrounding the sector is huge and large institutional investors are unlikely to invest big time in IT stocks, unless valuations become compelling,” Vijayakumar said.

Several major stock exchanges across Asia will remain shut on Tuesday, February 17, in observance of the Lunar New Year. Among them, China’s Shanghai Stock Exchange, South Korea Stock Exchange and the Taiwan Stock Exchange will be closed for the full day. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Singapore Exchange will operate for a half-day session today.

Advertisement

Wall Street ended the overnight session on a positive note, with all three major indices closed in the green. The S&P 500 edged up 0.10% to close at 6,843.22, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.06% to 49,533.19. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.14% to settle at 22,578.38.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities believe that 25,600/83000 and 25,500/82700 remain critical support levels for traders.

“As long as the market is trading above these levels, the bullish momentum is likely to continue. On the higher side, 25,800/83700 would act as an immediate resistance zone for the bulls. A successful breakout above 25,800/83800 could push the market towards 25,950-26,000/84200-84500. On the flip side, side 25,500/82700, the uptrend would become vulnerable,” Chouhan said.

Advertisement

In the previous session on Tuesday, Sensex settled 173.81 points, or 0.21 per cent higher at 83,450.96, while the Nifty gained 42.65 points, or 0.17 per cent, to close at 25,725.40.

Vijayakumar said there may be a shift away from IT to other sectors such as banking and finance, automobiles, telecom, pharmaceuticals, and so on, where earnings are more predictable.

“This is the time to gradually increase equity exposure. But many retail investors are increasing investments in gold and silver ETFs, which is a risky game in the present context.

Early signs of a shift in the investment strategy of FIIs are visible now. In the cash market, FIIs have been buyers in eight out of the last thirteen trading days. This trend and improving prospects for corporate earnings bode well for the market," Vijayakumar added.