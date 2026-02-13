Stock market: Sensex plunges 828 pts, Nifty below 25,600; Infosys, other IT stocks extend selloff

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a negative note in early trade on Friday, tracking subdued global cues and continuous selling in the IT pack amid concerns over AI-led disruption.

At last check, the BSE Sensex declined 639.61 points, or 0.76%, to 83,035.31 after falling nearly 828 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty slipped 204.05 points, or 0.79%, to 25,603.15, after briefly touching a low of 25,558.30.



Among Sensex constituents, Infosys declined 5.57% to Rs 1309.95. TCS slipped 5.37%, while HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, and Hindustan Unilever dropped 4.44%, 2.91% and 2.09%, respectively.

Markets have entered a turbulent phase, which will cause some investors to panic while also providing opportunitiesm, said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited. “The sell off in AI stocks in US markets was expected but the timing and extent of the sell-off was not known,” he added.

The market turbulence can be used to accumulate high quality growth stocks, particularly those that have come out with good Q3 results. Auto stocks are likely to remain resilient, given the excellent results and growth prospects. Therefore, any downtrend in this segment due to market turbulence can offer buying opportunities."

Asian markets traded mostly lower. At last check, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.72% to 57,226.59, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.39% higher at 5,543.90. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 1.73% to 26,564.54.

“However, what is rattling the Indian market now is the massive sell-off in IT stocks, which is the second largest profit pool of India Inc. The real impact of the ‘Anthropic shock’ on the IT sector is yet to be ascertained. Panic selling in IT stocks at this stage may not be a good idea. Investors may wait and watch for the dust to settle,” Vijayakumar said.

Wall Street ended on a negative note overnight, with all three major indices closed in the red. The S&P 500 slipped 1.57% to close at 6,832.76, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.34% to 49,451.98. The Nasdaq Composite plunged 2.03% to settle at 22,597.15.

“We believe that the 50-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) at 25,750/83500 would act as a key support zone for traders. If the market manages to trade above this level, it could bounce back to 25,900-25,950/84000-84200. On the flip side, if it falls below 25,750/83500, it could slip to 25,600-25500/82900-82600. Buy Nifty between 25600-25500 and keep a stop loss at 25400,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

In the previous session on Thursday, the Sensex plunged 558.72 points, or 0.66 per cent, to end at 83,674.92, while the Nifty slipped 146.65 points, or 0.57 per cent, to settle at 25,807.20.

