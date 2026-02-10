Stock market today: Sensex rises 204 pts, Nifty tops 25,900; Eternal, Titan lead gainers

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note in early trade on Tuesday, taking cues from upbeat global markets and early signs of a revival in foreign investor inflows, as optimism around a trade deal with the United States continued to lend some support.

At 9:17 am, the BSE Sensex gained 204.43 points, or 0.24%, to 84,270.18. The NSE Nifty rose 60.60 points, or 0.23%, to 25,927.90.

The 50-pack index has strengthened after reclaiming key moving averages and and holding above the 25,700–25,800 zone. The immediate resistance near 26,000, followed by 26,100, with a decisive breakout above 26,000 could trigger short-covering and extend the ongoing recovery, said Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited. “On the downside, 25,700 remains an important support,” he added.

Among Sensex constituents, Eternal advanced 0.85% to Rs 291.30. Titan Company climbed 0.81%, while Axis Bank, NTPC and Sun Pharma gained 0.78%, 0.73% and 0.60%, respectively.

The market's tailwinds are strengthening by the day. The economy's growth prospects are improving relative to earlier optimistic estimates, said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

Asian markets traded mostly lower. At last check, Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 2.77% to 57,926.07, while South Korea’s Kospi edged 0.26% higher at 5,311.63. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.53% to 27,171.33.

Wall Street ended mixed overnight, with all three major indices closed in the red. The S&P 500 rose 0.47% to close at 6,964.82, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.04% to 50,135.87. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.90% to settle at 23,238.67.

“FII participation has turned meaningfully supportive this month, providing a clear sentiment tailwind, while DIIs remain steady, offering underlying stability despite neutral activity in the previous session. A relatively stable rupee further adds to macro comfort,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Sensex gained 485.35 points, or 0.58%, to end at 84,065.75, while the Nifty advanced 173.60 points, or 0.68%, to settle at 25,867.30.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) became net buyers on Monday, purchasing shares worth approximately Rs 2,255 crore, marking the second consecutive session of buying following a lengthy selling period, Shah said.