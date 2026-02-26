Stock market today: Sensex rises 303 pts, Nifty above 25,550; IT stocks extend gains

Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Thursday, tracking positive global cues and buying in IT heavyweights such as Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

At 9:19 am, the BSE Sensex climbed 156.98 points, or 0.19%, to 82,433.05, after gaining as much as 303 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty rose 51.70 points, or (0.20%, to 25,534.20, briefly touching a high of 25,567.60.

Among Sensex constituents, Tech Mahindra advanced 1.83% to Rs 1386.70. Infosys gained 1.41%, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies, and Eternal rose 1.27%, 1.23% and 0.90%, respectively.

Sustained DII inflows continue to serve as a structural anchor, allowing for selective accumulation in banking, metals, power, FMCG, and automobile stocks, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.



Asian markets traded mostly higher. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.47% to 58,856.98, while South Korea’s Kospi jumped 2.21% to 6,218.50, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.55% to 26,618.01.

“Additionally, strong buying by both FPIs (Rs 2,991 crore) and DIIs (Rs 5,118 crore) in the previous session is likely to provide added comfort to investors,” Ponmudi said. He added that domestic fundamentals are stable, and ongoing sectoral rotation is helping the indices absorb periodic profit booking at higher levels.

Wall Street ended the overnight session on a strong note, with all three major indices closed in the green zone. The S&P 500 jumped 0.81% to settle at 6,946.13, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.63% to end at 49,482.15. The Nasdaq Composite surged 1.26% to close at 23,152.08.

In Wednesday's previous session, the Sensex rose 50.15 points, or 0.06%, to close at 82,276.07, while the Nifty gained 57.85 points, or 0.23%, to end at 25,482.50.

“In the absence of a strong external trigger or fresh domestic catalyst, the overall market tone is expected to remain measured. Trading activity is likely to revolve around clearly defined technical levels, with stock-specific moves dominating rather than a broad-based index expansion,” Ponmudi added.

Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered research analyst and founder of Livelong Wealth, said that from a technical standpoint, the 25,350-25,400 zone remains an immediate and critical support area.

“A decisive break below this range could expose the index to the next major OI-based support near 25,000, where substantial put open interest of 1.35 crore contracts is concentrated. On the upside, resistance is placed at 25,500, followed by 25,700. The index continues to oscillate within the broader 25,350–25,700 range, reflecting a neutral sentiment backdrop,” Hariprasad added.