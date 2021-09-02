Stock market updates: Sensex, Nifty open higher; Dr Reddy's, Titan, Ultratech Cement top gainers

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher today amid mixed global cues. Sensex gained 85 points to 57,423 and Nifty was up 19 points at 17,105.

Dr Reddy's, Titan, Ultratech Cement, TCS and HUL were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.49 per cent.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, PowerGrid and Maruti Suzuki were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 0.82%.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 18 were trading in the green.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 251.10 lakh crore.

Market breadth was positive with 1,554 shares rising against 597 falling on BSE. 81 shares were unchanged.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 135 points and 118 points, respectively.

Consumer durables and healthcare shares were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices rising 394 points and 224 points, respectively.

On September 1, Sensex closed 214 points lower at 57,338 and Nifty fell 56 points to 17,076, snapping a seven-session rally. Nifty and Sensex touched their all-time highs of 17,225.75 and 57,918.71, in opening trade on the back of better GDP data announced a day ago.

Global markets

In Asia, Nikkei was trading 25 points higher at 28,476.

Shanghai Composite rose 17 points to 3,584 and Hang Seng was up 117 points to 26,143. Dow Jones ended 0.14% lower at 35,312.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 climbed 0.03% from the previous day's close.