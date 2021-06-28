Stock Market Updates: Sensex above 53k, Nifty at all time-high; Reliance, IndusInd Bank top gainers

Indian benchmark indices opened higher amid mixed global cues. At 09:17 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 129 points or 0.25 per cent higher at 53,054.51, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 30 points or 0.19 per cent to 15,890.00.

The Nifty 50 index touched an all time-high of 15,916 today. Apart from Nifty IT and Nifty Media, all sectoral indices were trading in green.

Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, advancing over 1 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, Axis Bank, SBI and Asian Paints.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto and TCS were among the losers.

The 30-share Sensex jumped 226 points to end at a fresh lifetime high on Friday. Sensex closed 226.04 points or 0.43 % higher at 52,925.04. Similarly, the Nifty 50 index advanced 69.90 points or 0.44 % to 15,860.35.