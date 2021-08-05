Stock Market Updates: Sensex above 54,500, Nifty at fresh all-time high; Bharti Airtel gains 2%

Indian benchmark indices opened at fresh record high with Sensex above 54,400. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 13 points or 0.02 per cent higher at 54,382.96, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 12 points or 0.08 per cent to 16,271.00.

Bharti Airtel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, RIL, Nestle India and L&T.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank and Titan were among the losers.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 2,828.57 crore on August 4 and DIIs sold shares worth Rs 411.36 crore, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

On Wednesday, the benchmark indices closed at record highs for the second consecutive session as banking stocks rose, buoyed by a rally post SBI's Q1 earnings.

Sensex ended 546 points higher at 54,369 and Nifty climbed 128 points to 16,258. Top Sensex gainers were HDFC, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI, rising up to 4.77%.