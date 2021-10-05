Stock Market Updates: Sensex down 100 points, Nifty holds 17,600; HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra top losers

Benchmark indices opened lower amid mixed global cues on Tuesday. At 9:20 hours, Sensex declined 95 points to 59,204.19 and Nifty slipped 39 points to 17,652.25.

HCL Tech was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Titan, Dr Reddy and Infosys.

On the other hand, HUL and Maruti Suzuki were among the gainers.

Benchmark indices snapped their four-session losing streak on Monday, led by gains in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, Infosys and ICICI Bank. Sensex closed 533.74 points or 0.91 per cent higher at 59,299 and Nifty surged 159.20 points or 0.91 per cent to 17,691.25.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 860 crore on October 4, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 228 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.