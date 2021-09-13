Stock Market Updates: Sensex down 200 points, Nifty slips below 17,350; HCL Tech, ICICI Bank top losers

Indian benchmark indices opened lower amid weak global cues. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 193 points or 0.33 per cent lower at 58,111.91, and the broader NSE Nifty was down 42.75 points or 0.25 per cent to 17,326.50.

HCL Tech and ICICI Bank were the top losers in the Sensex pack, declining over 1 per cent, followed by RIL, Infosys, Nestle India, Axis Bank and Titan.

On the other hand, HDFC and Maruti Suzuki and were among the gainers.

On September 9, the benchmark indices ended marginally higher amid weak global cues. Sensex closed 54.81 points higher at 58,305.07 and Nifty rose 15.75 points to settle at 17,369.25.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 423 crore on September 9, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 704 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.