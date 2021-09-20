Stock Market Updates: Sensex down 300 points, Nifty below 17,500; Tata Steel tanks 5%

Benchmark indices ended lower amid weak global cues on Monday. At 9:20 hours, Sensex declined 333 points to 58,682.63 and Nifty slipped 122 points to 17,463.30.

Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 5 per cent, followed by Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Axis Bank and HDFC.

On the other hand, HUL and ITC were among the gainers.

On September 17, benchmark indices ended lower after scaling record highs as investors booked profits at higher levels. After moving in a range of 866 points during the day, Sensex closed 125.27 points lower at 59,015 and Nifty slipped 44.35 points to 17,585. While Sensex touched lifetime high of 59,737, Nifty reached new peak of 17,792 during the day.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,552 crore on September 17, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,398 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.