Stock Market Updates: Sensex down 400 points, Nifty slips below 16,400; Tata Steel tanks 4%

Indian benchmark indices opened lower amid weak global cues. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 410 points or 0.59 per cent lower at 55,219.12, and the broader NSE Nifty was down 149.5 points or 0.90 per cent to 16,419.35.

Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, declining over 4 per cent, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, DRL, SBI, L&T, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

On the other hand, Asian Paints and HUL and were among the gainers.

On August 18, Sensex snapped its four-day record breaking run amid mixed global cues. Sensex closed 162 points lower at 55,629 and Nifty dropped 45 points to 16,568.

During the day, Sensex scaled a lifetime high of 56,118 and Nifty touched a record of 16,701.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 595.32 crore on August 18 and DIIs offloaded shares worth Rs 729.49 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.