Stock Market Updates: Sensex down over 200 points, Nifty around 18,000; Tata Steel, IndusInd top laggards

Benchmark indices were trading lower in the afternoon trade today. At 12:28 hours, Sensex was down 216.6 points to 60,216.83 and Nifty was at 17,980.70, down 63.5 points.

IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel were among the top losers.

M&M was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 3 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy's.

Out of 30 shares, 20 were trading in the red.

BHEL was the top loser on NSE. The stock declined 7 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 66.7 after the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended September 2021.

BHEL posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 46.58 crore as against Rs 552.38 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Meanwhile, the online beauty retailer Nykaa crossed the market capitalization of Rs 1 lakh crore during its market debut today. The market cap of Nykaa breached the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for a while after stellar listing of the company on BSE and NSE.

Nykaa made its market debut at Rs 2,001 per share (77% premium) on the BSE against the IPO issue price of Rs 1,125. Price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 1,085-1,125 per share.

Benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday, tracking losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finance, despite a positive trend in global markets.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,445 crore on November 9, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,417 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.