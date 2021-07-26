Stock Market Updates: Sensex falls 123 points, Nifty at 15,824; SBI, RIL top drags

Benchmark indices ended lower amid subdued global cues on Monday. Sensex declined 123.5 points to 52,852.27 and Nifty slipped 32 points to 15,824.45.

SBI and Reliance Industries were the top losers in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, M&M, L&T, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, and HDFC.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Titan, and Tata Steel were among the gainers.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 18 ended in the red.

“During the afternoon session markets swung between positive and negative territory with lacklustre trade as traders were concerned as foreign portfolio investors [FPIs] offloaded Indian equities to the tune of over Rs 5,689 crore in July so far as they continued to adopt a cautious stance in view of various domestic and global factors,” said Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended with significant losses, while Tokyo closed in the green.

Equities in Europe were trading on a negative note in the mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.34% to $73.85 per barrel.

The rupee closed 2 paise lower at 74.42 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar.

(With inputs from PTI)