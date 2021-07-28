Stock Market Updates: Sensex falls 200 points, Nifty nears 15,700; Zomato slips 6%

Indian benchmark indices opened lower amid weak global cues. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 258.6 points or 0.49 per cent lower at 52,320.13, and the broader NSE Nifty was down 68.5 points or 0.44 per cent to 15,677.90.

HDFC and L&T were the top losers in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Nestle India, Axis Bank and Asian Paints.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank and were among the gainers.

Benchmark indices ended lower amid subdued global cues on Tuesday. Sensex declined 273.5 points to 52,578.76 and Nifty slipped 78 points to 15,746.45.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net sellers as they sold shares worth Rs 1,459.08 crore on July 27, as per provisional data available on the NSE.