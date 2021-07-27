Stock Market Updates: Sensex falls 273 points, Nifty at 15,746; DRL slips 10%

Benchmark indices ended lower amid subdued global cues on Monday. Sensex declined 273.5 points to 52,578.76 and Nifty slipped 78 points to 15,746.45.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 10 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank and HDFC.

On the other hand, Bajaj twins, Tata Steel and SBI were among the gainers.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 19 ended in the red.

"Stocks gave up gains as investors were nervous on the selling across Chinese markets by global funds coupled with the policies of the Chinese authorities and the likely impact on Indian markets despite knowing that it is also a positive for India," said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong witnessed massive selloff as data safety and other enforcement actions weighed on Chinese internet and other companies. Seoul and Tokyo ended with gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with losses in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.30 per cent to USD 73.91 per barrel.