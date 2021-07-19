Stock Market Updates: Sensex falls over 500 points, Nifty holds 15,750; HDFC twins top losers

Indian benchmark indices opened sharply dragged by banks and financials. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 495.82 points or 0.93 per cent lower at 52,644.24, and the broader NSE Nifty was down 148 points or 0.93 per cent to 15,775.10.

HDFC and HDFC Bank were the top draggers in the Sensex pack, declining over 2 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI.

On the other hand, NTPC and HCL Techwere among the gainers on BSE.

On Friday, Sensex ended 18.79 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 53,140. Earlier, the index hit lifetime peak of 53,290.81 in opening session.

Nifty slipped 0.80 points or 0.01 per cent to close at 15,923.40. The 50 stock index rose 38 points to reach record high of 15,962 in opening trade.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net sellers as they sold shares worth Rs 466.3 crore on July 16, as per provisional data available on the NSE.