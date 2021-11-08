Stock Market Updates: Sensex gains 200 points, Nifty above 17,950; Britannia Industries in focus

Indian benchmark indices opened on a higher note amid mixed global cues. At 09:16 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 201 points or 0.34 per cent higher at 60,268.94, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 43 points or 0.24 per cent to 17,960.

L&T was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, Power Grid, Titan, Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra and ITC.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank and Asian Paints were the top losers.

On November 4 (Diwali), Indian equity market ended higher during the Muhurat trading session. Sensex rose 295 points to 60,067 and Nifty gained 91 points to 17,921 in the first session of Samvat 2078.

M&M, ITC, Bajaj Auto and L&T were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.13% in the hour-long trading session.

Indian equity market was closed on November 5 on account of Diwali-Balipratipada.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 328 crore on November 4, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 38 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.