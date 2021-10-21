Stock Market Updates: Sensex gains 250 points, Nifty above 18,350; IRCTC zooms 6%

Indian benchmark indices opened on a higher note amid positive global cues. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 265.67 points or 0.43 per cent higher at 61,525.63, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 92 points or 0.50 per cent to 18,358.25.

SBI and M&M were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, advancing over 1 per cent, followed by SunPharma, Nestle India, HDFC, Bajaj Auto, Power Grid, L&T and NTPC.

On the other hand, HCL Tech and TCS were the top losers.

Equity market slipped for the second straight session on Wednesday as investors booked profits at higher levels. Sensex closed 456.09 points or 0.74 per cent lower at 61,259.96 and Nifty fell 152.15 points or 0.83 per cent to 18,266.60.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,843 crore on October 20, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 1,680 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.