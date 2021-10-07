Stock Market Updates: Sensex gains 400 points, Nifty above 17,700; Titan zooms 7%

Indian benchmark indices opened higher amid positive global cues. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 484 points or 0.82 per cent higher at 59,674.20, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 132 points or 0.75 per cent to 17,778.35.

Titan was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 7 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Reliance, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Asian Paints.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the green.

Benchmark indices closed lower on October 6, after two sessions of gains amid a selloff in global markets. Sensex ended 555.15 points or 0.93 per cent lower at 59,189.73 and Nifty tumbled 176.30 points or 0.99 per cent to 17,646.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 802 crore on October 6, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 998 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.