Stock Market Updates: Sensex gains over 150 points, Nifty above 18,000; Bharti Airtel in focus

Indian benchmark indices opened on a higher note amid mixed global cues. At 09:16 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 187 points or 0.31 per cent higher at 60325.74, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 73 points or 0.41 per cent to 18002.50.

NTPC and Maruti Suzuki were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by Titan, SBI, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv and L&T.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra and Sun Pharma were the top losers.

Benchmark indices ended higher on Monday after three straight sessions of losses amid positive global cues. Sensex reclaimed the 60,000 level, led by gains in index majors Infosys, HDFC twins and TCS.

Sensex closed 831.53 points or 1.40 per cent higher at 60,138.46. Nifty rose 258 points or 1.46 per cent to 17,929.65. IndusInd Bank was the top Sensex gainer, soaring up to 7.75 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and Dr Reddy's.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 202 crore on November 1, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 116 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.