Stock Market Updates: Sensex hits 55k, Nifty above 16,400; M&M, HDFC top gainers

The party on Dalal Street ain't over yet. Indian benchmark indices opened higher with Nifty above 16,400 for the first time. Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points to touch an all-time high of 55,083.17. At 09:22 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 212 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 55,056.88, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 63 points or 0.39 per cent to 16,428.30.

M&M and HDFC were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, advancing over 1 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, L&T, ITC and TCS.

On the other hand, Power Grid and Tata Steel Tech were among the losers.

On Thursday, Indian equity indices ended at fresh record highs led by gains in capital goods and IT stocks. Sensex rose 318 points to end at lifetime high of 54,843 and Nifty advanced 82 points to a record of 16,325.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 212.11 crore on August 11 and DIIs lapped up shares worth Rs 307.75 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.