Stock Market Updates: Sensex hits all-time high, Nifty nears 16,700; Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel top gainers

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points to touch an all-time high of 56,188.49. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 142.5 points or 0.25 per cent higher at 56,101.48, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 40 points or 0.24 per cent to 16,665.20.

Bajaj Finserv and Tata Steel were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, advancing over 1 per cent, followed by NTPC, HDFC, L&T, ICICI Bank and Nestle India.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra and Titan were among the losers.

On August 24, benchmark indices ended higher for the second straight session amid positive global cues. Sensex ended 403 points higher at 55,958 and Nifty gained 128 points to end at its record closing peak of 16,624.

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking said,"On Tuesday, almost all recent draggers rebounded sharply, leading to a smart rally as we are inching closer to the monthly expiry. If the banking space extends this move then there is high possibility of Nifty hitting new high in coming two sessions. As far as levels are concerned, 16700 would be seen as immediate barrier; whereas the support zone is clearly visible at 16550 - 16500. Traders are advised to keep a close eye on stocks that have corrected recently and are poised for a bounce back from their key supports."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,644 crore on August 24 and DIIs lapped up shares worth Rs 2,380 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.