Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty erase early gains, trade flat; ICICI Bank zooms 7%

Indian benchmark indices opened on a higher note but erased all the early gains amid profit booking. At 09:24 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 14 points or 0.02 per cent higher at 60,835.73, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 26.80 points or 0.15 per cent to 18,141.70.

ICICI Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 7 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, L&T, Bajaj Finance, SBI and NTPC.

On the other hand, Asian Paints and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.

The market closed lower for the fourth straight session on October 22 despite holding on to opening gains in the first half of trading session.

Sensex closed 101 points lower at 60,821 and Nifty fell 63 points to 18,114.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,697 crore on October 22, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,029 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.