Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record high; Axis Bank zooms 3%

Benchmark indices opened at fresh record high amid mixed global cues. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 176 points or 0.31 per cent higher at 57,728.57, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 50 points or 0.29 per cent to 17,182.60.

Axis Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 3 per cent, followed by L&T, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Nestle India and HUL.

On the other hand, HDFC and Bharti Airtel were among the losers.

On Tuesday, the benchmark indices ended at record highs today amid positive global cues. Sensex closed 662 points higher at 57,552 and Nifty jumped 201 points to 17,132. Sensex closed above 57,000 and Nifty scaled the 17,000-mark for the first time.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,881.16 crore on August 31 and DIIs sold shares worth Rs 1,872.40 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.