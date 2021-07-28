Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat amid weak global cues

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open flat today as the SGX Nifty was trading at 15,805.20, up 0.45 per cent at around 8:30 am.

Dalal Street will react to the earnings of IndusInd Bank, InterGlobe Aviation and many more companies today.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also downgraded India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth projections for the current financial year to 9.5 per cent compared with its April estimates of 12.5 per cent owing to the disruptions caused due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.



For 2022-23 though, IMF has revised India's growth projections upwards to 8.5 per cent compared with its earlier estimate of 6.9 per cent. The global economy is projected to grow at 6.0 per cent in 2021 and 4.9 per cent in 2022, IMF said.

IndusInd Bank on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,016 crore during April-June quarter, almost double of Rs 510 crore profit posted in the year-ago quarter.

Benchmark indices ended lower amid subdued global cues on Tuesday. Sensex declined 273.5 points to 52,578.76 and Nifty slipped 78 points to 15,746.45.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net sellers as they sold shares worth Rs 1,459.08 crore on July 27, as per provisional data available on the NSE.