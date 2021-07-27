Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; SGX Nifty up 100 points

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open higher today as the SGX Nifty was trading at 15,918.50, up 100 points at around 8:30 am.

Dalal Street will react to the earnings of Tata Motors, L&T, Axis Bank and many more companies today.

Benchmark indices ended lower amid subdued global cues on Monday. Sensex declined 123.5 points to 52,852.27 and Nifty slipped 32 points to 15,824.45.

Homegrown auto giant Tata Motors recorded a net loss of Rs 4,451 crore for April-June quarter, compared to the Rs 8,438 crore net loss during the same period last year. The Q1 FY22 financial results of Tata Motors were below market estimates of net loss of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 1,300 crore.

Axis Bank on Monday reported a 94 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit for April-June at Rs 2,160 crore, mainly due to lower provisions. However, the profit was lower than Rs 2,677 crore posted in preceding March quarter.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net sellers as they sold shares worth Rs 2,376.79 crore on July 26, as per provisional data available on the NSE.