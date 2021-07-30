Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; SGX Nifty sheds 100 points

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open lower today as the SGX Nifty was trading at 15,739, down 100 points at around 7:30 am.

On Thursday, the benchmark indices snapped their three-session losing streak led by a strong rally in metal stocks amid a positive trend in global markets. Sensex rose 209 points to close at 52,653 and Nifty gained 69 points to 15,778.

U.S. shares ended higher on Thursday, led by robust U.S. earnings and forecasts, the Dow and S&P 500 hit record highs early in the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 0.44 per cent to 35,084.53, the S&P 500 rose 0.42 per cent to 4,419.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.11%.

Commenting on the short-term outlook of the Indian equity market, Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities said, "Nifty witnessed a small high low range of 80 points on July 29 despite it being F&O expiry day. In terms of index, the markets are finding it difficult to breach near-term highs. However, the broader market continues to do well, boosted partly by Q1FY22 results. Nifty could remain in the 15,701-15,856 band for the next 1-2 sessions."

IT major Tech Mahindra on Thursday reported 39.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,353.2 crore for June quarter 2021-22. The company had registered a net profit (after minority interest) of Rs 972.3 crore in the year-ago period, Tech Mahindra said in a statement.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net sellers as they sold shares worth Rs 866.26 crore on July 29, as per provisional data available on the NSE.