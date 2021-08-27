Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty open flat; IT stocks drag

Indian benchmark indices started the September F&O series on a flat note amid mixed global cues. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 83 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 55,865.70, and the broader NSE Nifty was down 19.6 points or 0.12 per cent to 16,617.25.

Mahindra and Mahindra was the top loser in the Sensex pack, declining over 2 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Titan, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra and Infosys.

On the other hand, Bajaj twins were among the gainers.

On August 26, the benchmark indices ended on a flat note in range-bound trade amid a weak trend in global markets and sustained foreign fund outflows.

Sensex closed 4 points higher at 55,949 and Nifty added 2 points to reach fresh closing peak of 16,636. Reliance Industries was the top Sensex gainer, rising over 1 per cent, followed by M&M, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and HUL.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan said, "The price action in the last 2 sessions indicates that the index is facing resistance near 16,700 and is forming a distribution there. Structurally, the Nifty is likely to go for a minor degree dip over the next couple of sessions. Additionally, the short term momentum indicators are also pointing towards a potential dip. Thus the index looks set to test the levels of 16,500-16,400 on the downside."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,974 crore on August 26 and DIIs bought shares worth Rs 1055 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.