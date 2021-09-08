Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty open flat; Maruti Suzuki in focus

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened flat amid mixed global cues. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 17 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 58,296.99, and the broader NSE Nifty was down 18.75 points or 0.11 per cent to 17,343.35.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, HUL, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, Power Grid and Infosys were among the losers.

On September 5, Sensex and Nifty closed at their lifetime highs. Sensex rose 166 points to end at 58,296 and Nifty gained 54 points to 17,377, driven by gains in index majors Reliance Industries and Infosys amid strong global cues and unabated foreign capital inflows.

Santosh Meena, head of research, Swastika Investment said, "This bull run has more legs to go and it is just a matter of time when Sensex will cross the 60,000 mark because we are in a roaring bull market that may continue for the next 2-3 years."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 145.45 crore on September 7 and DIIs net offloaded shares worth Rs 136.57 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.