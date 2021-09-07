Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty open flat; Tata Steel, Asian Paints top gainers

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened flat amid mixed global cues. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 72 points or 0.12 per cent lower at 58,224.20, and the broader NSE Nifty was down 17 points or 0.10 per cent to 17,360.60.

Tata Steel and Asian Paints were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, advancing over 1 per cent, followed by ITC, HUL, Maruti Suzuki, HCL Tech and Nestle India.

On the other hand, Axis Bank and Sun Pharma were among the losers.

On Monday, the benchmark indices started the week on a positive note with Sensex and Nifty closing at their lifetime highs. Sensex rose 166 points to end at 58,296 and Nifty gained 54 points to 17,377, driven by gains in index majors Reliance Industries and Infosys amid strong global cues and unabated foreign capital inflows.

Sensex touched an all-time high of 58,515 on an intra day basis. Nifty touched an all-time peak of 17,429.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 589.36 crore on September 6 and DIIs lapped up shares worth Rs 547.31 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.