Stock Market Updates: Sensex opens flat, Nifty below 15,700; IT stocks drag

At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 18 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 52,336.53, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 11.15 points or 0.07 per cent to 15,691.15.

Indian benchmark indices opened flat despite positive global cues.  At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 18 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 52,336.53, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 11.15 points or 0.07 per cent to 15,691.15.

ICICI Bank and M&M were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, advancing over 1 per cent, followed by Titan, Reliance, L&T, Bajaj Finserv and Maruti Suzuki.

On the other hand, TCS and Infosys were among the losers.

On Thursday, benchmark indices gave up early gains to end lower amid profit booking and largely negative trend in global markets. After rallying nearly 400 points intra day, Sensex settled 66.95 points lower at 52,482. Nifty slipped 26.95 points to close at 15,721.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net sellers as they sold shares worth Rs 1,245.29 crore on July 1, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

 

 

 

