Stock Market Updates: Sensex opens flat, Nifty below 15,800; Titan, M&M top drags

Indian benchmark indices opened flat amid mixed global cues. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 50 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 52,820.27, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.10 points at 15,802.25.

Titan was the top loser in the Sensex pack, declining 2 per cent, followed by M&M, HCL Tech, HUL, IndusInd Bank and Tech Mahindra.

On the other hand, HDFC and Asian Paints were the top gainers.

Benchmark indices closed marginally lower on Tuesday after two days of gains, led by profit booking in Reliance Industries, IT and auto stocks amid weak global cues.

In afternoon trade, Sensex logged fresh all-time high led by gains in banking and capital goods stocks. The 30-stock index rose 249 points to a record high of 53,129. Nifty touched intra day high of 15,914, a point short of the all-time high of 15,915.

However, benchmark indices pared gains toward the end of trade amid profit-booking in market heavyweights.

Sensex ended at 52,861, down 18.82 points or 0.04 per cent. Nifty fell 16.10 points or 0.1 per cent to 15,818.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net sellers as they sold shares worth Rs 543.30 crore on July 6, as per provisional data available on the NSE.