Stock Market Updates: Sensex opens flat, Nifty holds 15,800; ONGC, HDFC Bank top gainers

Indian benchmark indices opened flat amid mixed global cues. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 25 points or 0.05 per cent higher at 52,905.10, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.30 points at 15,834.65.

Ultra tech Cement and HDFC Bank were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, advancing over 1 per cent, followed by Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and Titan.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel were the top losers.

On Monday, Sensex and Nifty closed higher led by robust buying in banking, metal and energy stocks. Sensex closed 395.33 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 52,880 and Nifty surged 112.15 points or 0.71 per cent to 15,834.35.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net sellers as they sold shares worth Rs 338.43 crore on July 5, as per provisional data available on the NSE.